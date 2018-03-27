You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

GIC-backed Indian lender makes market debut at 33% premium

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 2:25 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

KOLKATA-based private lender Bandhan Bank, which counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as an investor, made a market debut at a 33 per cent premium to the issue price of 375 rupees, India's The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

As at 2.15pm, it was trading at 472.25 rupees, up 26 per cent, with 59.4 million shares changing hands.

Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity at GIC, told The Business Times: "GIC is privileged to be part of Bandhan's transformative journey from a microfinance institution to being amongst India's most respected banks, and now a listed company.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Bandhan's management team as they pursue the vision to be an inclusive, world-class bank. As a long-term investor, we remain confident in Bandhan's ability to tap the strong growth potential of India's financial services sector."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bandhan Bank is a commercial bank focused on serving under-banked and under-penetrated markets in India.

GIC affiliate Caladium has a 16.7 per cent stake in it, making it the second-largest shareholder in the bank after Financial Inclusion Trust (32.91 per cent), according to the company's initial public offering prospectus lodged on March 20, 2018.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SMRT_270318_75.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SMRT's 2017 after-tax profit sinks 68% to S$26m

Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS expected to tighten monetary policy in April: poll

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

DBS Hack2Hire - hackathon image.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS looking to hire 100 techies, again via hackathon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening