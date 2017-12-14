You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

GIC led US$200m new funding round for Affirm

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 10:16 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPORE-BASED global investment firm GIC has led a US$200 million Series E round of equity funding by financial services start-up Affirm Inc.

GIC said on Wednesday that this investment round was joined by existing investors including Khosla Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Spark Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Ribbit Capital and new investor Emerson Collective.

The new round of financing will be used to increase Affirm's credit distribution capacity, grow its pool of merchant partners and introduce new products and services.

Affirm has over 1,200 merchant partners including Wayfair, Expedia, Goodyear, Motorola, DJI, Casper, and Cole Haan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In October, it launched an app that is available in the iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

Affirm is a digital lending start-up founded by serial entrepreneur Max Levchin, who also co-founded electronic payment platform, PayPal.

Mr Levchin's latest start-up provides for shoppers to pay for purchases across multiple months with transparent and simple interest loans that don't charge compounding interest or late fees, unlike traditional credit cards. The digital lending platform also settles with merchants within a day, guarantees all payments, and helps offset repayment and fraud risks for retailers.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening