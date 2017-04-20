You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Greek bank damaged in bomb attack

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 06:42

greek.jpg
A bomb attack on Wednesday damaged a branch of the Greek bank Eurobank in the centre of Athens, a police source said.
PHOTO: AFP

[ATHENS] A bomb attack on Wednesday damaged a branch of the Greek bank Eurobank in the centre of Athens, a police source said.

An anonymous caller gave a warning in a call to the Zougla website and police were able to close off the area before the explosion, the source added.

The device was placed in a bag close to the bank's entrance, exploded at around 1930 GMT, 35 minutes after the warning was given causing damage to the bank and surrounding buildings.

Non-lethal attacks on economic, political and diplomatic targets, blamed by police on extreme left or anarchist groups, have been common in Greece for years.

They are often claimed on behalf of groups representing such movements despite the arrest and sentencing to heavy prison terms of many activists.

In April 2014, the Bank of Greece was targeted in a blast claimed by anarchist group Revolutionary Struggle.

AFP

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening