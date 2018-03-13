GTR Ventures makes debut investments in Singapore trade-linked fintechs

Singapore

GTR Ventures, the world's first investment platform targeted at trade-related fintechs, has closed its first five investments, including in several Singapore fintechs that are taking aim at the US$5 trillion trade-finance gap globally.

It did not disclose the full valuation of each fintech, but the equity positions in the five companies collectively value them at around US$50 million, GTR Ventures said in a media release on Monday.

GTR Ventures is the venture capital arm of trade finance intelligence firm Global Trade Review, and has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

Singapore-based Kelvin Tan, chief investment officer of GTR Ventures, said that the founders behind these fintech firms are using technology and data analytics to mitigate risks, make lending more efficient, and close the trade finance gap.

"The global trade sector is transforming with digitisation and data-driven infrastructure connecting diverse players across the physical and financial aspects of trade. Our vision is to work with these companies and build strategic first-mover stakes in the future of trade."

The fintech companies collectively have helped to tie up more than US$160 million in trade loan deals since their inceptions.

They include Singapore-headquartered Culum Capital, which provides companies with working capital funding using trade finance solutions particularly in receivables purchase and supply chain finance.

Another is Singapore-based Trade Finance Market, a fintech that has developed a digital tool to reduce invoice finance fraud.

GTR Ventures said it is working on a "strong pipeline" of additional investments and expects to close five more deals and global partnerships in the next quarter.