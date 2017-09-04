You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Heads roll on board of Australia's CBA amid money-laundering scandal

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 10:25

bp_commonwealth_040917_4.jpg
Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced a major board reshuffle on Monday following allegations it allowed thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering a terror financing rules through its accounts.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced a major board reshuffle on Monday following allegations it allowed thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering a terror financing rules through its accounts.

Directors and audit committee members Launa Inman and Harrison Young would step down on Nov 16, while a third board member, Andrew Mohl, would leave after one more year in the job, Australia's biggest bank said in a statement.

Robert Whitfield had been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the board effective immediately.

CBA shares were down 1.5 per cent in morning trade, touching their lowest in nine months, compared with a 0.6 per cent dip on the Australian benchmark index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank confirmed on Friday that its internal reporting had flagged shortcomings in its monitoring of offshore transactions as early as February, well before Australia's financial intelligence agency launched a civil case against it on Aug 3.

The stock is down about 10 per cent since the AUSTRAC agency filed its suit alleging massive breaches of anti-money laundering and terror financing rules, wiping roughly A$14 billion (S$15.14 billion) off the company's market capitalisation.

The AUSTRAC case has triggered a landslide of bad news for CBA, with two other Australian regulators subsequently launching investigations and a law firm threatening to file a class action on behalf of shareholders.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong banks checked on loans to HNA, Wanda, Daily says

Yen gains after North Korea nuclear test

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks to grab bigger share of derivatives business

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

China's Legend buys Luxembourg's BIL bank for US$1.8b in European expansion

Otkritie bank's bailout likely to be biggest in Russia's history

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening