You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HK dollar eases to new 33-year low, hits weaker end of band

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 8:32 AM

BP_HK$_120418_35.jpg
The Hong Kong dollar fell to a new 33-year low early on Thursday morning, hitting the lower end of the monetary authority's targeted trading band, as the interest rate gap between US dollar and Hong Kong dollar widened further.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong dollar fell to a new 33-year low early on Thursday morning, hitting the lower end of the monetary authority's targeted trading band, as the interest rate gap between US dollar and Hong Kong dollar widened further.

The former British colony pegs its currency to the greenback, and so its money market rates mirror that of its US counterparts. The gap between the two has widened since the 2008 financial crisis, as the US central bank has started raising interest rates.

Making matters tricky for Hong Kong policy makers, local money market remains awash with liquidity thanks to equity market inflows and remnants of money printing from global central banks.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong dollar fell to a new 33-year low of 7.85 per US dollar in the US trading hours, the lower end of the trading band.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de facto central bank, has pegged the local currency at 7.8 to the US dollar since 1983. Since May 2005, it has been allowed to move between 7.75 and 7.85.

The HKMA has said it would guarantee that the Hong Kong dollar will not weaken past 7.85, and it will buy Hong Kong dollars and sell US dollars.

The HKMA intervened in the currency markets in 2015, when the stronger side of the band at 7.75 was under threat as the Hong Kong dollar appreciated rapidly.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars tread water in cautious trading

Vietnam vows cryptocurrency crackdown after alleged US$660m scam

China's 161 trillion yuan state-asset watchdog says more M&As to come

JP Morgan CEO says US economy still looks 'pretty good'

Seoul: Stocks edge up, Korean won muted; BOK holds rates steady

US dollar sags against yen as Syria concerns sap risk appetite

Editor's Choice

BT_20180412_LKCITRIS_3391802.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Real Estate

Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux

BP_Lazada_120418_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Technology

Tie-up with Lazada opens door for Razer to tout software sales

BP_Grab_120418_4.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ride-hailing frenzy makes Grab the world's top VC recipient for Q1

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
3 Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29
4 Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX
5 En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CNY_120418_62.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 8.6% in February, thanks to Chinese New Year effect

Apr 12, 2018
SME

7 local businesses selected for SME accelerator programme in Singapore

BT_20180412_AGDATAPULSE12N4F7_3391765.jpg
Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse's boardroom challenger pledges S$70m payout to shareholders

Apr 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 18%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening