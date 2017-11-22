You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HK retail stock buyers pile US$163b into IPOs

Small investors in the city are jumping at the chance to buy into higher-growth industries like tech
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171121_SYBONANZA21_3185478.jpg
(From far left) Shang Xuesong, president of China Literature, and co-CEOs Liang Xiaodong and Wu Wenhui celebrating the listing of their company on Nov 8. It was this year's most popular IPO.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

MOM-and-pop investors haven't been this crazy for Hong Kong initial public offerings since 2009.

Hong Kong retail stock buyers placed orders for US$163 billion worth of equity in this year's major deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That's equal to more than

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Big insurers welcome regulators' rethink of sector risks

Hong Kong tribunal fines HSBC private bank HK$400m for Lehman-linked products

Japan's biggest lender MUFG plans to slash workforce by some 15%

StanChart targets 5-7% growth in investment bank

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

Malaysia becomes Asia's worst stock market as election looms

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening