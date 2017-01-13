You are here
HK's 'Superman' flying into headwinds
Polls-linked turmoil in Europe threatens to further dent currency-related earnings, share prices of his companies
Hong Kong
BILLIONAIRE Li Ka-shing is so powerful, Hongkongers quip, he emanates a force field shielding the city from dangerous typhoons that could harm his businesses. Yet Mr Li's magic is showing signs of wearing off after his wealth shrank by US$1.3 billion last year amid headwinds
