HK's 'Superman' flying into headwinds

Polls-linked turmoil in Europe threatens to further dent currency-related earnings, share prices of his companies
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170113_KYLKS13_2689288.jpg
Mr Li Ka Shing's wealth is down by US$1.3 billion to about US$28.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But that's still enough to make him Asia's third-richest man.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

BILLIONAIRE Li Ka-shing is so powerful, Hongkongers quip, he emanates a force field shielding the city from dangerous typhoons that could harm his businesses. Yet Mr Li's magic is showing signs of wearing off after his wealth shrank by US$1.3 billion last year amid headwinds

