You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong banks checked on loans to HNA, Wanda, Daily says

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 10:35

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is tightening scrutiny over banks' exposure to HNA Group and Dalian Wanda Group, according to a report by Apple Daily.

The city's de facto central bank asked Chinese banks and major lenders in Hong Kong for details on their loans to HNA and Wanda Group, Apple Daily reported, citing unidentified people.

Banks were required to submit a survey last week to the HKMA providing information such as total credit extended and outstanding loans to the two Chinese companies.

The HKMA said it engages in discussions with banks on different issues, without commenting further.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wanda declined to comment, while HNA representatives didn't immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

The move comes at a time when mainland Chinese regulators have also stepped up scrutiny of the companies behind last year's unprecedented spree of takeovers outside the country.

China has embarked on a drive to reduce leverage in financial markets and snuff out systemic risks ahead of a Communist Party leadership transition later this year, while remaining vigilant for accelerated capital outflows that threaten to weaken the nation's currency.

The country's banking regulator has asked domestic lenders to provide information on overseas loans made to firms including Wanda, HNA and Anbang Insurance Group, people familiar with the matter said in June.

Authorities followed that with a directive restricting companies from making "irrational" overseas investments in industries such as real estate, hotels, entertainment and sports clubs.

HNA has been expanding its presence in Hong Kong, spending about HK$27 billion (S$4.686 billion) earlier this year on four government land sites in the former Kai Tak airport area.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening