You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong IPO flop a warning for punters in Xiaomi mega deal

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

ONE of Hong Kong's most popular investment strategies - borrow big and plow the money into a red-hot IPO - is starting to fail, just as the city prepares to host Xiaomi Corp's US$10 billion listing.

Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co's initial public offering flopped after the retail tranche was more than 600 times oversubscribed. That dealt a blow to anyone hoping to flip the stock - a move that proved profitable last November when China Literature Ltd surged as much as 100 per cent on its first day.

Buying and holding the shares isn't a palatable prospect, partly because scorching retail demand helped bump up the offer price. About three-quarters of the companies that raised funds in the city this year have dropped below their listing price, compared with average returns of 18 per cent in the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All of which adds to the dilemma facing investors in the run up to one of the biggest and most anticipated IPOs in years.

"There's no doubt that people will continue to chase these deals, and Xiaomi can pull off a successful IPO," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark.

"But what we're seeing in Hong Kong is classic late cycle, where shareholders want to lock in gains quickly because there's a certain lack of confidence in the broader market. Post-IPO performance has been disappointing."

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi filed its IPO in the city last week under new rules allowing dual class shares.

Among recent popular IPOs, China Literature, Razer Inc, Yixin Group Ltd and ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co are all down more than 40 per cent from their peaks. China Literature's lockup period ends today, after certain shareholders were restricted from selling the stock for six months following the IPO. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars slugged as US$ surge shakes emerging markets

Australia's biggest bank admits wrongdoing in rate-rigging case

Investment Management Association of Singapore names new chief

Accused crypto-fraudster faces skeptical judge over his defence

Singapore fintech CCRManager wins backing from ex-Temasek banker

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening