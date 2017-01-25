Hong Kong's Exchange Fund 2016 investment income at HK$61b

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$61 billion (S$11.222 billion) in 2016, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted investment income of HK$61 billion (S$11.222 billion) in 2016, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.

The figure compared with an adjusted HK$15.8 billion investment loss in 2015.

The Exchange Fund recorded an investment loss of HK$30 billion in the fourth quarter, said chief executive Norman Chan.

That compared to an adjusted investment income of HK$47.1 billion in the third quarter, HK$18.9 billion in the second and HK$25.4 billion in the first, HKMA said.

The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is controlled by the financial secretary and invests in equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and assets.

REUTERS