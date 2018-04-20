You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's HK$51.3b intervention mops up 30% of cash

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

THE Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought a total of US$6.5 billion in defence of the local dollar's peg to the greenback in the past week, a move that will drain about 30 per cent of the aggregate balance of liquidity by Friday.

The de facto central bank took its buying of the local dollar since last week to HK$51.3 billion (S$8.6 billion), with the city's three-month borrowing cost spiking to the highest level this year. The aggregate balance of interbank liquidity will be drawn down to HK$128.5 billion on Friday, compared with the pre-intervention level of HK$180 billion.

If the HKMA keeps the average pace of its intervention, the aggregate balance will be drained in about three weeks, Credit Agricole CIB strategist Gary Yau wrote in a note on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are somewhat surprised by the size of outflows so far and, more importantly, they are both consistently large and also increasing," Mr Yau said.

"The pattern and size of HKMA operations so far suggest that the aggregate balance will be down to low levels fairly soon, at which point the gap between US rates and HK rates should reduce sizeably in our view."

The HKMA's purchase of the Hong Kong dollar has been smooth and sound, and the size of the outflows isn't too big, HKMA deputy chief executive Howard Lee said in a press briefing on Thursday. The de facto central bank doesn't see large-scale shorting of the currency, and the slowly climbing interbank rates will continue to rise, he said.

The Hong Kong dollar edged 0.01 per cent higher to HK$7.8494 against the greenback as of 10.13am local time. The three-month interbank rate - known as Hibor - jumped for a fourth day on Wednesday, climbing to the highest level since Dec 27 at 1.32 per cent. Its discount to the US Libor remained above 1 percentage point - a level that makes shorting the city's currency still attractive.

The HKMA will likely reduce the amount of purchase next week, as the aggregate balance may drop to HK$100 billion with declines in short positions on the Hong Kong dollar, said Carie Li, an economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Australia vows crackdown on corporate misconduct as bank inquiry claims AMP scalp

Hong Kong exchange to announce new listing rules on Tuesday

AMP CEO resigns over bank misconduct revelations

IMF's Lagarde warns against harming trade, investment

Band of England's Carney dampens expectations for May rate hike, sees "mixed" data

Wells Fargo close to US$1b US settlement: reports

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
4 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
5 SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Fortis_200418_1.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH ups ante in Fortis courtship with 40-billion rupee stake offer

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

nm-starhub-2004.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search

Apr 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ESR-Reit, Frasers Commercial Trust, Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB Development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening