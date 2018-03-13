You are here

HSBC appoints Pradeep Rao head of corporates in South-east Asia for global banking

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 4:27 PM
BANKING giant HSBC said on Tuesday that Pradeep Rao has been appointed as its head of corporates for South-east Asia for global banking.
PHOTO: AFP

In this role, Mr Rao will be driving and deepening strategic dialogue with the bank's key clients across sectors in the region, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

He will also continue his current focus on the consumer and retail sectors across Asia-Pacific, HSBC added.

Mr Rao, who will be based in Singapore, will report functionally to Rajeev Sahney, head of corporates for Asia-Pacific, and locally to Stephen Williams, head of global banking for South-east Asia.

Mr Rao was previously the bank's managing director of Asia-Pacific consumer and retail sector, where he played a critical role in helping build a market leading consumer and retail investment banking franchise in Asia.

Mr Williams, commenting on the appointment, said: "South-east Asia as a region has strong developed market and emerging market connections, which are becoming increasingly important for our clients looking outward for growth.

"Pradeep's expertise will strengthen our ability to support our clients and their global expansion and investment aspirations, as well as help drive our global banking business in this key hub for many large corporates and multinationals."

