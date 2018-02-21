You are here
HSBC misses Q4 estimates as Gulliver hands over CEO baton to Flint
It took losses from two high-profile corporate fallouts and posted a sharp decline in trading income at its investment bank
London
STUART Gulliver's final set of results at HSBC Holdings Plc weren't quite the swansong he'd hoped for as he hands the reins over to his long-term lieutenant, John Flint.
Europe's largest bank missed estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit as it became the latest firm
