You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India seizes billionaire jeweller's Rolls-Royce, Porsche in bank fraud probe

Thu, Feb 22, 2018 - 9:05 PM

WL_21d_220227.jpg
An Indian financial crime-fighting agency said on Thursday it has seized a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Porsche Panamera and some half a dozen more luxury vehicles belonging to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his firms, in a probe into an alleged $1.8 billion fraud against state-run Punjab National Bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] An Indian financial crime-fighting agency said on Thursday it has seized a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Porsche Panamera and some half a dozen more luxury vehicles belonging to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his firms, in a probe into an alleged $1.8 billion fraud against state-run Punjab National Bank.

Modi, his companies, and other firms with links to his uncle Mehul Choksi, are at the heart of the alleged fraud that involved illegally issued letters of undertaking (LOUs) from the second-largest Indian state-run lender that were used to get loans from overseas branches of other, mostly Indian banks.

In what has been dubbed the biggest fraud in India's banking history, police have so far arrested a dozen people - six from the bank and six more from Modi and Choksi's companies - as they continue the probe.

A lawyer for Modi has denied his client was involved in any fraud. Choksi has not commented but his firm, Gitanjali Gems , has also denied involvement in the alleged fraud.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), an Indian agency focused on foreign exchange and money laundering offences, has been conducting separate searches at homes and offices of Modi. As of last Saturday, it had seized jewellery, gold, diamonds, precious metals and stones that it said were worth 56.74 billion rupees (S$1.15 billion).

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the ED detailed the seizures of the cars from Modi and his companies. It also said it had frozen shares and mutual funds worth 78 million rupees held by Modi and 867.2 million rupees by Choksi.

Modi, who police say left India with his family in January, before the bank filed a police complaint triggering an inquiry, has not publicly commented on the case yet.

However, in a letter to PNB, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Modi had said that his companies owed the bank less than 50 billion rupees, well below the amount alleged by the bank. He also said PNB had jeopardized its prospects of recovering the sums owed by going public with its allegations.

PNB responded to Modi's letter on Thursday.

In its letter of reply, seen by Reuters, the bank said the LoUs in question were illegally obtained by Modi's firms and it was compelled by law to report it to law enforcement agencies, as they were potential violations of money laundering laws and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

It urged Modi to respond with a "concrete and implementable"repayment plan on outstanding dues.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that PNB had stepped up its controls on the use of global interbank payments network SWIFT in the aftermath of the fraud.

Separately, on Thursday, responding to clarifications sought by the stock exchange, PNB in a regulatory filing said it had followed all "lawful avenues available" to recover its dues.

The bank reiterated that it had enough assets and capital to meet any liabilities from the fraud.

In a note issued late on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs trimmed its earnings estimates for the top three Indian state-run banks, including PNB, saying recent capital injections announced by the government would dilute earnings.

It cut PNB's earnings estimate by nearly 30 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31, saying it expected a larger earnings slide in PNB's case due to the fraud-related liability.

PNB shares fell 2.3 per cent on Thursday. The stock has lost more than a quarter of its market value since disclosing the US$1.8 billion fraud on Feb 14.

Gitanjali Gems fell almost 5 percent, its maximum daily limit, to all-time lows.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

US dollar slips as recovery loses steam; yen rises

StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations

BOE rate rises could come faster than expected

AXA posts net profit of 6.21b euros

PNB scandal was not a lone-wolf crime

Insurer AXA's 2017 profit up ahead of IPO of US business

Editor's Choice

323848097_0-11.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations

BT_20180223_MRCREATIVE_3321626.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative brings '3D' sound to headphones after US$100m R&D

dw-rigs-mnoe-180222.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore M&OE remains relevant despite headwinds

Most Read

1 Singapore Budget 2018: Buyer's stamp duty hike better than wealth taxes
2 SembMarine sinks into the red in Q4 on lower business volumes
3 Singapore Budget 2018: Status quo on foreign manpower rules a let-down for businesses
4 Court rules against S$17.5m collective sale of Beauty World Food Centre
5 Hot stock: SembMarine down more than 6% as Q4 results disappoint
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

323848097_0-11.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart first major foreign bank to consolidate all Singapore operations

BT_20180223_MRCREATIVE_3321626.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Creative brings '3D' sound to headphones after US$100m R&D

BT_20180223_YMRESERVES23_3321776.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Lack of data on Singapore's reserves limits discussion on its use

BP_Print4_230218_4.jpg
Feb 23, 2018
Opinion

An olive branch in lower-than-expected carbon tax

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening