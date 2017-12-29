You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India's SEBI tightens shareholding norms for rating agencies, mutual funds

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 11:47 PM

[MUMBAI] India's market regulator unveiled a number of measures on Thursday to boost governance and resolve issues around conflicts of interest for credit rating agencies (CRAs) and asset management companies (AMCs).

No CRA will be allowed to hold a stake of more than 10 per cent, directly or indirectly, in any other CRA or have a position on the board, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said. Shareholders with a stake of 10 per cent or more in a CRA will not be permitted to hold 10 per cent or more of the shares in any other CRA, except for pension funds, insurance schemes and mutual fund schemes, the regulator said.

The regulator similarly curbed cross-holdings in asset management companies on Thursday after the conclusion of its quarterly board meeting.

SEBI raised the minimum net worth requirement of a CRA to 250 million rupees(S$5.2 million) from 50 million rupees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The regulator has been tightening norms for credit rating agencies, including increasing disclosure requirements, in a bid to boost transparency and accountability.

SEBI also relaxed conditions for foreign portfolio investors to enter Indian markets as part of efforts to curb the use of participatory notes - products created by banks to track Indian shares, debt and derivatives.

A government-appointed panel warned in 2015 that P-notes could lead to "misuse", including money laundering or the channelling into domestic markets of unaccounted wealth held by Indians abroad.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

India share sales next year forecast to top 2017 record

Investors pile into Italian debt in final auction of 2017

China to 'standardise' market access for foreign lenders

Nomura CEO targets US in push that could include acquisitions

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors

5 large banks in Russia saw outflows from corporate accounts in Nov

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_291217_7.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Brighter economic outlook for 2018, but concerns remain

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

BT_20171229_COVER_3240932.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Life & Culture

Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

BP_Asean_291217_9.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Asean, India to celebrate silver jubilee of partnership in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening