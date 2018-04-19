You are here
Indonesian bank to offer public shares in its Islamic finance arm
BRISyariah looking for ways to cope with fast-growing deposits from customers saving up for pilgrimages
Jakarta
ONE of Indonesia's largest banks said it would sell shares to the public this month in its Islamic finance division - in part because it would help the lender cope with fast accumulating piles of money from customers eager to save for pilgrimages.
BRISyariah, a subsidy of
