You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesian rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:08

rupiah.jpg
The rupiah was last trading at 13,325 versus the US dollar, 0.2 per cent weaker than Tuesday's close of 13,295. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.

Analysts had expected markets to have a negative "knee-jerk reaction" to incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's defeat, but said the investor attention would eventually return to the fundamentals.

The rupiah was last trading at 13,325 versus the US dollar, 0.2 per cent weaker than Tuesday's close of 13,295. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening