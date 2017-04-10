You are here

Insurance tops Google searches for financial services in 2016

EIGHT of the top 10 Google queries on financial services in Singapore in 2016 were about insurance policies ranging from health, to business, housing and cars, Google Singapore said on Monday.

The top 10 search terms include: what is short term health insurance; how much does insurance cost for a business; and how to make car insurance cheaper.

Singapore was also searching actively on home equity loans and investing tips in 2016, data from Google showed.

