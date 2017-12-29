You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Investors pile into Italian debt in final auction of 2017

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 9:21 PM

[LONDON] Investors hoovered up Italy's government bonds on Thursday both at an auction and in the secondary market, as demand for the country's debt picked up again at higher yields after a recent sell-off prompted by concerns over an upcoming election. The euro zone's third largest economy sold 4.9 billion euros(S$7.82billion) of five and 10-year bonds, or BTPs, generating over 9 billion euros of demand in the process.

Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield edged lower to 1.90 per cent on the day - yields normally rise during an auction as investors make space for supply - suggesting that investors were buying whatever they could.

"I think the auction went quite well, especially for the current holiday period," said DZ Bank analyst Sebastian Fellechner.

"I think yesterday we saw some spread widening that has made Italian bonds more attractive, that is why maybe investors are taking advantage," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The drop in Italian borrowing costs on the day was notable given most other euro zone government bond yields were up 2-3 bps in midday trading.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs narrowed 2.5 basis points to just below 151 bps at one stage.

Italian government bond yields have risen in the last couple of weeks after reports emerged that a general election is set to take place in March.

Some investors sold Italian government bonds - which have been a stellar performer overall this year - on concerns that anti-establishment party 5-Star Movement is performing strongly in the polls. President Sergio Mattarella is widely expected to dissolve parliament before the end of the week, mostly likely later on Thursday, clearing the way for national elections planned for early March Italy's ruling Democratic Party (PD), hit by internal divisions and a banking scandal, has been sliding in opinion polls, with a survey on Saturday putting it more than six points behind the eurosceptic 5-Star Movement.

"It appears unlikely that any of the three large political blocks that could be formed ahead (of) elections will be able to secure the outright majority needed ... to appoint a government and to win power," Barclays analyst Fabio Fois told clients earlier this month.

But having the current prime minister stay in office, as is expected, "would help contain concerns over the risk of a sudden political stability cliff straight after elections", Fois said.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

India share sales next year forecast to top 2017 record

India's SEBI tightens shareholding norms for rating agencies, mutual funds

China to 'standardise' market access for foreign lenders

Nomura CEO targets US in push that could include acquisitions

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors

5 large banks in Russia saw outflows from corporate accounts in Nov

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_291217_7.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Brighter economic outlook for 2018, but concerns remain

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

BT_20171229_COVER_3240932.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Life & Culture

Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

BP_Asean_291217_9.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Asean, India to celebrate silver jubilee of partnership in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening