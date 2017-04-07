You are here

Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng's robo-adviser app targets the masses

Financial services company expects to attract tens of thousands of investors by the end of this year
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50

"Traditional institutions . . . the resource is quite limited. They cannot provide the services. But for fintech, actually we can serve millions of clients online at the same time,"said Ms Li.
Hong Kong

YUNFENG Financial Group Ltd, the financial services company backed by Alibaba-billionaire Jack Ma, has created a robo-adviser application to manage the wealth of regular Chinese and Hong Kong investors, a segment traditionally neglected by banks and financial institutions.

