You are here
Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng's robo-adviser app targets the masses
Financial services company expects to attract tens of thousands of investors by the end of this year
Hong Kong
YUNFENG Financial Group Ltd, the financial services company backed by Alibaba-billionaire Jack Ma, has created a robo-adviser application to manage the wealth of regular Chinese and Hong Kong investors, a segment traditionally neglected by banks and financial institutions.
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg