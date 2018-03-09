You are here
Japan punishes crypto exchanges after hack
The Financial Services Agency in a clampdown ordered two exchanges to halt operations for one month
Tokyo
JAPANESE authorities on Thursday ordered two cryptocurrency exchanges to suspend operations as part of a clampdown following a massive hack that saw thieves steal hundreds of millions of dollars in virtual currency.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) said in a statement it
