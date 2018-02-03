You are here
Japanese authorities raid crypto exchange Coincheck after hack; bitcoin plunges further
Bitcoin falls below US$9,000 after India announces measures to curb use of virtual currencies
Tokyo
JAPANESE authorities on Friday raided virtual currency exchange Coincheck, a week after the Tokyo-based firm lost US$530 million in cryptocurrency to hackers.
The raid comes as bitcoin went below US$9,000 for the first time since November after India said on Thursday it would
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg