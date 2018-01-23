You are here
Japanese retail investors pull out of bear fund as Nikkei hits 26-year peak
Net asset value of popular Nomura ETF drops almost 24 per cent to 150.1b yen last week from Oct 31 peak
Tokyo
JAPANESE retail investors are pulling out of a popular bear market fund as a rally in the benchmark Nikkei index to 26-year highs prompts many market participants to ditch their contrarian strategies.
The fund is designed to pay investors two times the opposite of the Nikkei
