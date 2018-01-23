You are here

Japanese retail investors pull out of bear fund as Nikkei hits 26-year peak

Net asset value of popular Nomura ETF drops almost 24 per cent to 150.1b yen last week from Oct 31 peak
Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE retail investors are pulling out of a popular bear market fund as a rally in the benchmark Nikkei index to 26-year highs prompts many market participants to ditch their contrarian strategies.

The fund is designed to pay investors two times the opposite of the Nikkei

