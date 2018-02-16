You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japanese trading houses on the prowl as record earnings boost appetite

Thu, Feb 15, 2018 - 3:02 PM

mitsui.jpg
Japan's trading houses are scouting for assets as they enjoy their best profit outlook in six years, driven by higher prices for commodities from metals and coking coal to oil and natural gas.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's trading houses are scouting for assets as they enjoy their best profit outlook in six years, driven by higher prices for commodities from metals and coking coal to oil and natural gas.

Equipped with a nearly US$50 billion war chest, trading houses are looking to bolster their global commodity supply chain networks, eyeing gas fields in Australia, oil in Iraq and coal and copper assets.

But - still smarting from huge writedowns in the last investment cycle - big debt-fuelled acquisitions look to be off the agenda, with the focus on greenlighting undeveloped assets, taking bigger stakes in existing projects, and trading up to better quality operations.

"Now we have a lot of money that we can invest. We didn't invest so much in recent years," said a senior executive from a major trading house on condition of anonymity, declining to be named.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We want to be in the driving seat in investments. We are searching for good projects," he said.

Known as shosha in Japanese, trading houses led by Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co fulfil a quasi-national role by importing everything from oil to corn to sustain the country's resource-poor economy.

Together with Itochu Corp, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni Corp, the five major trading houses reported record April-December net profits this month, with many upping their full-year forecasts.

Combined, they expect annual net income for the year to end-March, 2018 of 1.88 trillion yen (S$23.1 billion), the most since 2011/12 financial year.

Mitsui this month won a bidding war for Australia's AWE Ltd with a US$470 million offer that will give make it operator and 50 per cent owner of the promising Waitsia gas propsect.

Analysts described it as a low-risk investment, while Mitsui said becoming operator of a gas field for the first time would bolster its credentials to bid on other Australian gas assets.

Mitsui has been expected to step up its spending in energy and metals, where it is the strongest of the top five trading houses, said Nomura Securities' senior analyst Yasuhiro Narita.

Itochu - the least exposed to natural resources of the five - is set to buy a stake in Iraq's West Qurma 1 oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell.

It is also eyeing coal assets to replace declining output from its current operations, Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said earlier this month.

Mitsubishi CFO Kazuyuki Masu said this month the company was looking to invest in copper mines - one of its three focused assets along with liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coking coal - to meet expected rising demand for electric cars.

This could include the bolstering its stake in mines in which it already has a share, such as Peru's Quellaveco project, where it has invested with majority shareholder Anglo American , and which is awaiting for a final investment decision.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars make the most of US dollar malaise

Yen jumps after Japan's Aso says no need for intervention now

With O&M exposure contained, OCBC Q4 profit beats forecasts to rise 31%

UOB ups annual dividend, proposes special dividend but fails to lift stock

French bank Natixis posts surprise rise in Q4 profit

Credit Suisse trading revival confirms turnaround: CEO

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150218_6.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: Rosier outlook could set stage for tax hike, monetary policy tightening

BP_SingaporeBanks_150218_14.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks start 2018 with O&M woes fading into distance

BP_StarHub_150218_15.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q4 profit falls 74% on hefty one-off expenses

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, SIA, Comfort DelGro, Marco Polo Marine
2 CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%
3 OCBC Q4 profit climbs 31% to S$1.03b on growth across all core businesses
4 DBS, OCBC, UOB all post double-digit growth for Q4 FY17
5 StarHub posts 74% fall in Q4 net profit, as expenses jump on one-off provisions
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PORT_150218_41.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports climb 13% in January thanks to non-electronics growth

BP_PORT_150218_41.jpg
Feb 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 15, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: ThaiBev down 7% on weak Q1 results; most analysts put stock on 'hold' or 'under review'

Feb 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's offer for HyfluxShop entirely voluntary, says firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening