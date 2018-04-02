You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's banks must persist with consolidation, says new lobby head

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE banks must move forward with consolidation by using every-thing from mergers to informal tie-ups to tackle declining profitability, according to the new chief of the industry's main lobby group.

"Consolidation has to advance from here, and the formats for doing this are going to get more diverse," Koji Fujiwara, who became chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association on April 1, said. He also sees more scope for cooperation between regional and large banking groups.

Japan has more than 100 banks, some of which are now combining to cope with a shrinking population and negative interest rates. Consultancy Bain & Co has estimated that about half of the country's lenders will disappear by around 2025, and the Bank of Japan said in October that lenders have too many employees and branches.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Fujiwara, who is also president of Mizuho Financial Group Inc's main lending unit, said he sees room for win-win relationships where large banks assist small businesses in rural areas that want to expand overseas and local lenders provide enhanced services. Mizuho formed a partnership with Shizuoka Bank Ltd in March to boost efficiency.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc are themselves products of mergers after swelling bad loans roiled Japanese banks around the turn of the century.

In recent years, some local lenders have combined under holding companies such as Concordia Financial Group Ltd and Fukuoka Financial Group Inc.

Mr Fujiwara sees lenders performing a key function as the population ages and falls. "Banks must play a large role in areas like business succession," said Mr Fujiwara, who replaced MUFG's Nobuyuki Hirano as chairman of the lobby group. "We shouldn't be pessimistic about linking this to business." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

It's stocks that matter most in jobs week for bond traders

Saudi Arabia closes US$16b loan

Saudi regulator approves exchange listing of domestic government bonds

US dollar share of global currency reserves hits 4-year low: IMF

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Bitcoin tumbles toward US$7,000 in downbeat end to dismal quarter
4 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
5 China's yuan to post biggest quarterly rise against US dollar in a decade
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

BT_20180402_RCCOL2_3375221.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stock prices up but first-quarter correction may not be over yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening