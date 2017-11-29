You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's Nissin Foods noodle unit plans HK$1.13b IPO in Hong Kong

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 11:33 AM

nissin.jpg
Nissin Foods Co Ltd, an instant noodle unit of Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings, said on Wednesday it aims to raise up to HK$1.13 billion (S$195.2 million) in an initial public offering of shares in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Nissin Foods Co Ltd, an instant noodle unit of Japan's Nissin Foods Holdings, said on Wednesday it aims to raise up to HK$1.13 billion (S$195.2 million) in an initial public offering of shares in Hong Kong.

Nissin Foods Co plans to offer 268.58 million shares in the IPO, of which 10 per cent will be earmarked for retail investors, at an indicative range of HK$3.45 to HK$4.21 apiece, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The final offer price will be announced on Dec 8 and trade in the shares is expected to begin on Dec 11.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

Hong Kong interbank rate crosses 1% for first time since 2008

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

US dollar gains vs yen on US data, North Korea missile launch taken in stride

NZ dollar slips from 2-1/2 week peak, Aussie near 5-month lows

Aussie fund giant bets on US company bonds as tax talk lingers

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore media content gets boost to go global, on digital platforms

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sing Investments' Lee family buys S$2.4m of shares at S$1.53 apiece

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening