You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Julius Baer to tap Thai wealth with Siam Commercial Bank venture

Thu, Mar 08, 2018 - 9:26 PM

2018-01-29T053728Z_1442781296_RC13AB278A10_RTRMADP_3_JULIUS-BAER-RESULTS.JPG
Switzerland's Julius Baer is forming a joint venture with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the latest foreign bank looking to tap Thailand's growing wealth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Switzerland's Julius Baer is forming a joint venture with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the latest foreign bank looking to tap Thailand's growing wealth.

Julius Baer will initially hold 40 per cent of the joint venture's initial registered capital of 1.8 billion baht (S$75.5 million) while SCB, Thailand's second-largest bank by assets, will own 60 per cent, the two firms said on Thursday.

Thailand's wealth market is estimated at around US$300 billion, with a rapidly growing population of about 30,000 high net worth individuals, the BCG Global Wealth Report 2017 said.

The Thai wealth management industry is still in its "nascent stages," SCB chairman Vichit Suraphongchai told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SCB, which serves 13 million clients with $23 billion assets under management (AUM), hopes that the new joint venture will help double the size of its private banking AUM in the next 3-5 years, its CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said in a statement.

Thailand's growing economy and rising wealth have lured some global private banks to set up an onshore presence, with Credit Suisse launching wealth management in Thailand in 2016.

SCB was also interested in bringing wealth management services to Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, Nanthawithaya said, while the venture was in line with the Swiss bank's strategy of expanding footprint in Asia, where it was surveying markets, Julius Baer CEO Bernhard Hodler said in an interview.

Mr Hodler, who took over as CEO last November, said this could be through M&A, hiring a team or a joint venture.

Another Swiss private bank, Lombard Odier, is a partner of Thailand's third-ranked bank, Kasikorn Bank Pcl, while regional rivals like Malaysia-based CIMB and Singapore's United Overseas Bank also have wealth management units in Thailand.

The Julius Baer-SCB venture will operate via companies in Thailand and Singapore. The Swiss private bank will have the option to increase its stake to 49 per cent over time. the banks said in the statement.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Merrill Lynch to pay US$1.25m penalty in SEC settlement

BOJ should focus on equities, not inflation

Super rich Indians' love of equities dwarfs rest of the world

GIC-backed Bandhan Bank's Indian IPO to raise up to 44.73b rupees

BlackRock worries about China trade tensions as Asia funds brace

HSBC launches Singapore-dollar income bond fund for local retail investors

Editor's Choice

BP_SGmaritime_080318_5.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Transport

Singapore Budget 2018: Maritime industry gets S$100m more to push for automated, digital future

BP_MAS_080318_8.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out new measures to tackle mass movements of financial advisers

BT_20180308_LMXIPO8_3341196.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit cornerstone investors include JD.com and YCH boss

Most Read

1 Creative soars 600% over seven sessions, prompts note of caution
2 SixCapital applies for liquidation; investors, creditors owed more than US$143m
3 Asia's biggest currency run in two decades may be about to end
4 Singapore Budget 2018: Patients who buy new riders for Integrated Shield Plans will have to pay 5% of hospital bills
5 Stocks, US dollar tumble after Trump's economic adviser Cohn steps down
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_singapore_200218_9.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top firms enjoyed record profits, but revenues flat: study

salt bae.jpg
Mar 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 8, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares close higher, Creative tops the losers

Mar 8, 2018
Technology

New e-wallets to emerge with launch of common QR code for Singapore: Stripe chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening