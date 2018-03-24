You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Juncker backs top aide in EU promotion row

Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 7:20 AM

2018-03-23T141059Z_1384076285_UP1EE3N13EAF2_RTRMADP_3_EU-SUMMIT.JPG
European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted on Friday that his top aide "will not step down" despite a spiralling promotion scandal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted on Friday that his top aide "will not step down" despite a spiralling promotion scandal.

The leaders of France and Germany also said they "appreciated" the work of Mr Juncker's former chief of staff Martin Selmayr - dubbed "The Monster" by Mr Juncker himself for his capacity for work.

Their comments came after Mr Juncker told his party he would resign if Selmayr was forced out of his new job as secretary general of the commission, a party source told AFP, confirming reports in Politico and Der Spiegel.

The sudden promotion of Mr Selmayr to the position of chief civil servant of the EU's 30,000-strong executive arm has sparked a row that involves allegations of cronyism and a lack of transparency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scandal has gained momentum, with official inquests launched by the European Parliament, and the EU's top leaders also asked to weigh in.

"Mr Selmayr will not step down because I am the only one being capable to ask him to step down," Juncker told a news conference after a summit in Brussels.

He dismissed as "irrelevant" a question asking whether by calling for the sacking of Mr Selmayr, the European Parliament could get "two for the price of one." Questions have mounted over the way the appointment was made behind closed doors and the European Parliament is now set to investigate.

The EU ombudsman, which investigates allegations of malpractice in European institutions, is also analysing the promotion with some European officials voicing concern that there were too many Germans in top jobs.

Pressed on the issue, French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said: "I can completely understand the reactions here and there."

However, Mr Macron underlined: "I always appreciated the professionalism of the man in question who is highly competent and knows Europe well." Ms Merkel said she too "appreciated Martin Selmayr's work".

"We are not at all of the impression that because of his German nationality he backs Germany. His decisions are very European," she said.

Mr Selmayr, 47 - Mr Juncker's gatekeeper and enforcer - was appointed deputy secretary general on February 21 after applying along with one other unnamed candidate.

The same day the existing secretary general resigned and Mr Juncker immediately proposed promoting Selmayr at a meeting of the EU's 28 commissioners who unanimously agreed.

arp/dk/ecl 20180323T155755Z(PubDate) EU-politics-diplomacy.txt nnnn

Banking & Finance

Hedge funds cut bullish hog wagers days before China tariffs

How technology will affect your fund management job in the next decade

Credit Suisse signals higher pay for Thiam after bonus drought

Hackers demanding bitcoin ransom attack Atlanta city computers

UOB partners Indonesia financial institution to boost infrastructure development

Maduro revalues Venezuela currency over hyperinflation

Editor's Choice

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
4 StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns
5 COE prices down across the board
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

nm-sph-2303.png
Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening