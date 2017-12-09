You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London pushes ahead with Brexit plans

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 11:01 PM

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London will press ahead with plans to establish a foothold in the European Union regardless of progress in EU divorce talks that industry groups said was welcome but did little to dispel uncertainty.

The insurance sector still needed certainty about the UK's future trading relationship with the EU, Lloyd's chief executive Inga Beale said in a statement, with the priority being to ensure market access.

"We therefore remain very keen to see an agreement that puts in place a sensible transition period and a broad and expansive post-Brexit free trade agreement, which includes the financial services sector," Ms Beale said.

Her comments echoed those of trade bodies representing the financial services industry after Britain and the EU agreed a deal that paves the way for talks on trade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This agreement ... is a positive and encouraging step,"said Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer of TheCityUK, the country's most powerful financial lobby group.

"For the financial and related professional services industry, our critical issues must now be progressed. The sand in the timer is running out." Liberty Specialty Markets, part of US insurer Liberty Mutual, which had revenues of US$38 billion last year, and is one of the largest US property and casualty insurers, said it was redomiciling its insurance company to Luxembourg from London.

It announced its plans for a Luxembourg hub in July.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

RBS CEO says US settlement could slip into next year

Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading

Executives arrested as Hong Kong steps up 'Enigma Network' probe

Australian dollar propped up by strong China data; NZ$ range bound

China's HNA pushes back against liquidity concerns, won't sell assets "blindly"

Bangladesh Bank, NY Fed discuss suing Manila bank for heist damages

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro loses 11% of its value in absence of Uber deal
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
4 Heng Swee Keat's comment leaves possibility of private wealth tax up in the air
5 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Real Estate

Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals

BP_sgcondo_081217_72.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

comfort.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Transport

ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals

Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong could become Apsil's controlling shareholder if rights issue undersubscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening