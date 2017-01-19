You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Lloyd's of London says India reinsurance branch to open by April

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 19:45

20_40513480 - 11_11_2016 - ARMISTICE-DAY_.jpg
Lloyd's of London said on Thursday it received final regulatory approval for its reinsurance branch in India and will open in time for April reinsurance renewals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Lloyd's of London said on Thursday it received final regulatory approval for its reinsurance branch in India and will open in time for April reinsurance renewals.

Lloyd's, the world's largest specialty insurance market, has been expanding in emerging markets to try and regain declining market share. "Lloyd's will help to share and develop expertise across the industry to position India as an international centre for insurance and reinsurance," chairman John Nelson said in a statement.

Lloyd's, one of the most vocal of City institutions in calling for access to Europe's single market following Brexit, is planning to make a decision by April on setting up a subsidiary in the European Union.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening