You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

London Stock Exchange picks Goldman banker as new CEO

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 2:28 PM

file6tzhwt34rd01gassck49.jpg
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) announced Friday that it has picked Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer as its new chief executive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) announced Friday that it has picked Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer as its new chief executive.

American Schwimmer, 49, will start on August 1 after a 20-year career with US banking giant Goldman Sachs, the LSE announced in a statement.

"It is an honour and privilege to be asked to lead London Stock Exchange Group," Schwimmer said.

"It is both an iconic institution and a great business. Having worked with exchanges and other market infrastructure companies for much of the past 20 years, I have been impressed by its strong track record of partnering with customers to deliver innovative solutions."

Frenchman Xavier Rolet had stood down as LSE boss in November 2017 after a reported boardroom struggle on concerns over his management style.

David Warren, who has been standing in as interim chief executive, will stay on as finance chief.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank may be cut by S&P on prospect of more changes

Australia, NZ dollars hoard weekly gains, bump against resistance

ECB likes the idea of a European monetary fund, but not the name

Lawyers join Goldman in fight for Hong Kong gay-spouse visas

Asia: Stocks up as trade concerns ease; US dollar flat

US dollar firmer as yields climb on improved risk appetite

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class listings are a 'go' - but alone won't give SGX its edge

Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ezion, China Merchants in talks that could lead to asset injections

BT_20180413_MRAHS13_3393760.jpg
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian Healthcare Specialists prices IPO at S$0.23 a share

Most Read

1 Further home price spikes may spell risk of renewed cooling measures
2 Hot stock: Hyflux shares jump 16%; company says talks ongoing with potential investors
3 Tulip Garden sold to Yanlord Land and MCL for S$906.9 million
4 Multi-dimensional study unveiled for Orchard Road redux
5 Temasek's wearing rose-tinted glasses with Ant Financial
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-10-13T024903Z_433294265_RC1C8A750C00_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-CENBANK.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS tightens Singdollar policy for first time in 6 years

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Apr 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Trade tensions a factor in Singapore's monetary policy decision

Penn.JPG
Apr 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit acquires 2 US properties for US$387m; sets up US$1b multicurrency debt issuance programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening