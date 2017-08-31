You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

LSE would gain from takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear: UBS analysts

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 19:04

[LONDON] A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.

UBS analysts Michael Werner and Alex Leng said they looked at the merits of a merger between LSE and Euroclear in a 32-page report.

There has also been media speculation about a possible deal and LSE said in June it was interested in operating a settlement house.

"We believe a Euroclear acquisition would be value-accretive for LSE," the UBS analysts said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The LSE would need to pay 6.69 billion euros (S$10.83 billion) for a 100 per cent stake, they said.

"In addition, we believe a Euroclear acquisition by LSE would be a negative for Deutsche Boerse-owned Clearstream, Euroclear's main competitor, as it would face stronger competition from Euroclear under LSE's stewardship."

A takeover would also give the LSE control over its own settlement house after Britain leaves the European Union, Brussels-based Euroclear comes under the bloc's rules.

LSE and Euroclear had no immediate comment.

After LSE's planned merger with Deutsche Boerse collapsed earlier this year, there has been speculation about what the two exchanges might do next.

Euroclear is owned by more than 150 of its users, mainly banks, and settles stock and bond trades for LSE and rival pan-European exchange Euronext.

Settlement refers to the final leg of a trade when legal ownership is swapped for payment, coming after trading and clearing.

LSE, which trades UK and European shares, already has its own clearing house, LCH.

The exchange has said that collateral management, or helping customers find assets like bonds to back trades, is a growth area.

Euroclear looks after about 27 trillion euros of assets for customers or half the European settlement market, and owning it would give the LSE access to collateral.

"We think Euroclear has not been the most efficiently run organisation ... We believe a Euroclear acquisition would be consistent with the recent comments from LSE's management," the UBS analysts said.

UBS analysts also raised their 12-month share prices target for LSE to 3,900 pence, up from 3,350 pence to reflect "strong"first half results and renewal of its clearing contract with Euronext.

At 1000 GMT, LSE shares were little changed at 3,947 pence.

The analysts said LSE had pursued an acquisition strategy that has been "best-in-class" among its European peers.

"This begs the questions, are there any more hidden jewels like LCH or Russell Investments remaining for LSE to acquire?" UBS analysts said.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

ECB concerns sink euro further

India's Paytm Payments Bank in talks to partner full-service banks: CEO

Sterling slips on Brexit negotiation uncertainty

Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project

UBS is said to be leaning towards Frankfurt for EU trading hub

Yuan dips, but set for best month since China took it off peg in 2005

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
2 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
3 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
4 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Update: Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

Wilmar acquires 50% stake of Singapore's Aalst Chocolate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening