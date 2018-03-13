You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.2b worth of bonds in half a day

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 8:39 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore has sold a massive S$1.2 billion worth of bonds amid a lacklustre market.

DBS Bank said Monday it has issued a 10-year S$300 million and 30-year S$900 million bond for LTA at 2.75 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. DBS is the joint lead manager and bookrunner for this deal.

"It's the first LTA bond for a long time," said Clifford Lee, DBS head of fixed income.

LTA's last appearance on the local bond market was in 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Monday's bumper issue was well received, said Mr Lee.

"We were quite certain that there would be good interest in the SGD bond market for such a strong issuer offering rare long-tenor bonds," he said.

"The fact that we were able to place out all the bonds in half a day of bookbuilding - the deal was only announced after lunch and priced this evening - speaks to the fact that the LTA bond issue today was indeed well received."

"The market continues to be choppy and it's difficult generally to price deals amid the volatility but the LTA hit the sweet spot because of its strong credit and long tenors it offers," Mr Lee added.

Insurers would be one of the main buyers for such papers.

SGD bonds issuance in 2018 has been lacklustre, excluding today's LTA sale.

From Jan 1 to March 9, SGD issuance was S$4 billion, down 16 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Banking & Finance

Warburg to make biggest Vietnam bet with US$370m deal

Bank of Singapore's Derrick Tan to also head Hong Kong branch

Prada shares soar 20 per cent as firm returns to sales growth

US dollar slips vs yen on concerns over suspected Japan cronyism scandal

Cash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS

Asia: Shares rally as US job data revive risk appetite

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening