Malaysia domestic capital raising to slow to RM120b in 2018: regulator

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 12:20 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's securities regulator said on Thursday it expects fundraising of RM120 billion (S$40.2 billion) in the domestic market this year, down from RM146.6 billion last year.

Corporate bonds and sukuk will account for about RM100 billion of total fundraising, while the rest will be via equity capital markets, the Securities Commission said.

The regulator also expects initial public offerings this year to raise about RM8 billion, up from RM7.2 billion in 2017.

