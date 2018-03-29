You are here

Malaysia's central bank foiled attempts at unauthorised fund transfers

Thu, Mar 29, 2018

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's central bank said on Thursday it had detected and foiled a cybersecurity incident involving attempted unauthorised fund transfers using falsified SWIFT messages.

Bank Negara Malaysia did not suffer any financial loss in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, the central bank said in a statement. There was no disruption to other payment and settlement systems the central bank operates, it said.

"All unauthorised transactions were stopped through prompt action in strong collaboration with SWIFT, other central banks and financial institutions," the bank said, referring to the global payments network SWIFT.

