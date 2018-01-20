You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Management resigns from US firm accused of US$1.2b Ponzi scheme

Sat, Jan 20, 2018 - 9:56 AM

[WILMINGTON, Delaware] An independent management team resigned from the Woodbridge Group of Companies on Friday after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought a court-appointed trustee to run the property firm that the regulator called a US$1.2 billion Ponzi fraud.

The team included Marc Beilinson as independent manager and Lawrence Perkins of SierraConstellation Partners LLC as chief restructuring officer, Woodbridge said in a statement. Mr Perkins will remain until the company hires a chief executive with homebuilding experience, it added.

The moves came hours after the conclusion of three days of hearings in Wilmington during which the SEC and the official committee of unsecured creditors pushed to replace the pair with an independent trustee.

The judge overseeing the case, Kevin Carey, scheduled closing arguments for Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Beilinson and Mr Perkins had taken over from company founder Robert Shapiro, who resigned as president, manager and CEO on Dec 1.

Mr Beilinson said in a statement he was departing after installing three members on the board of managers, who each joined on Wednesday: former US bankruptcy judges Robert Gerber and James Peck, and retired Latham & Watkins bankruptcy attorney Jan Baker.

Mr Perkins said in a statement he would continue to support the new board and work closely with creditors, vendors and employees.

Sherman Oaks, California-based Woodbridge filed for bankruptcy in December and was sued by the SEC to freeze its assets, accusing it of selling unregistered securities to raise funds to repay earlier investors.

Shapiro has denied the allegations. Perkins had testified last week he was investigating the SEC's claims.

The regulator accused the company of defrauding 8,400 investors, many of whom had invested their retirement savings.

The company told investors it was raising funds for luxury real estate and to extend loans to commercial property developers.

The SEC alleges the commercial property developers were actually entities controlled by Shapiro.

During the hearings that ended on Friday, attorneys for the SEC and the committee had pressed Perkins about agreements he struck potentially worth millions of dollars for Shapiro.

Perkins had testified that the agreements ensured Shapiro contributed properties to the company's bankruptcy estate and obtained his cooperation in finishing developments.

The SEC has said Shapiro misappropriated at least US$21 million in company funds for luxury goods. He was also accused of improperly commingling investor funds, using US$328 million to repay earlier investors and spending nearly US$300 million on commissions and operating expenses.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Taiwan is said to favour Yang Chin-long as central bank chief

Weaker US dollar adds to optimism over US earnings

Bitcoin use under scrutiny in Bali amid warnings by central bank over risks

Finishing on a high

'Heroes' who expose irregularities in companies and generate massive profits

Credit Suisse's top China dealmaker said to be leaving bank

Editor's Choice

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

BT_20180120_LKROXY20_3273154.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific partners Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View for S$102.75m

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
3 The Pursuit Of Less
4 Keppel O&M seeks to offload six jack-ups for up to US$960m
5 Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180120_ASDURIAN_3269314.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Brunch

Durian dash

Jan 20, 2018
Stocks

SGX introduces dual-class shares and unveils debt issue plans

Jan 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore considering regulation of e-waste disposal

BT_20180120_AUDEMARS20A_3273043.jpg
Jan 20, 2018
Consumer

Audemars Piguet embraces second-hand business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening