Manulife Asset Management hires Amundi's Chan Hock Fai to lead Singapore equities

MANULIFE Asset Management has hired Amundi Asset Management's director of investment to head its equities investment team in Singapore.

Chan Hock Fai will hold the title of head of equities, Singapore, for Manulife Asset Management and lead the firm's Singapore-based equity strategies and oversee its local team of equities investment professionals.

Mr Chan, who has 20 years of industry experience, managed Singapore, regional and global multi-asset portfolios for Amundi in Singapore before joining Manulife Asset Management. He began his career as a software engineer with SingTel.

Manulife Asset Management'c chief investment officer for Asia ex-Japan equities Ronald Chan said in a statement: "Hock Fai's extensive equities background and his considerable achievements in this asset class mean he is well-placed to lead the charge for our equities capabilities in Singapore. His experience in this asset class will ensure that we continue to develop strategies and initiatives to offer investors the powerful mix of regional investment expertise and local market insight."