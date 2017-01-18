You are here
Mapletree perps up sharply in price from debut last Thursday
Sold at par, the bonds hit 101.069; bankers say the surge is due to pent-up demand for safe credits
Singapore
THE price of Mapletree Investments perpetual bonds has shot up to 101.069 since its sale last Thursday as bond prices continue to rally.
The Markit iBoxx Singapore corporates return index on Monday hit 118.1742, and has risen every day since Jan 1.
Mapletree
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg