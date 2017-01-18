You are here

Mapletree perps up sharply in price from debut last Thursday

Sold at par, the bonds hit 101.069; bankers say the surge is due to pent-up demand for safe credits
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by
The price of Mapletree Investments perpetual bonds has shot up to 101.069 since its sale last Thursday as bond prices continue to rally.
Singapore

THE price of Mapletree Investments perpetual bonds has shot up to 101.069 since its sale last Thursday as bond prices continue to rally.

The Markit iBoxx Singapore corporates return index on Monday hit 118.1742, and has risen every day since Jan 1.

Mapletree

