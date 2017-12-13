You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS, 7 other central banks form green-focused network

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 9:14 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

EIGHT central banks and financial supervisory bodies, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), have established a collective platform to address climate change and sustainability.

In addition to the MAS, the founding members of the newly formed Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System include the central banks of Mexico, England, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and China.

The new grouping is intended as a voluntary platform and forum for authorities to exchange views and best practices with regard to climate-related risks for the financial sector and the development of green finance. In a statement, the Network said that it is not meant to be a standard-setting body.

The Network plans to hold its first physical meeting in early 2018, with a high-level conference in April 2018 in Amsterdam. A stock-taking exercise will also take place in the first half of 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening