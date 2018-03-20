You are here
MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules
Bank proactively reported breaches to authorities; says no assets or money involved in transfer of trust accounts
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore has imposed penalties of S$5.2 million on Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore Branch (SCBS) and S$1.2 million on Standard Chartered Trust (Singapore) Ltd (SCTS) for breaching its anti-money laundering and countering of financing terrorism
