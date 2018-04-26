You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MAS proposes guidelines to boost individual accountability at financial institutions

Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - 3:19 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE MONETARY Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposals to strengthen the individual accountability of senior managers and raise standards of conduct in financial institutions.

The proposed guidelines include requiring financial institutions to identify senior managers who are responsible for core management functions and clearly specify their individual accountabilities. Financial institutions should ensure that senior managers are fit and proper for their roles and hold them individually responsible for the actions of their staff and the conduct of business.

Employees in material risk functions that can significantly impact the financial institution's safety and soundness, or cause harm to a significant segment of the financial institution's customers or other stakeholders should also be identified and subject to an appropriate incentive structure and risk governance, MAS is proposing.

Financial institutions should also have a framework that promotes and sustains the desired conduct among all employees, and there should be appropriate incentive systems and effective feedback channels such as whistle-blowing mechanisms in place.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MAS is proposing the give financial institutions operational flexibility to determine the most appropriate ways to achieve the desired outcomes of proper accountability and conduct, and will monitor implementation through regular supervisory engagements.

Ong Chong Tee, deputy managing director of financial supervision at MAS, said in a statement: ""Clear accountability and proper conduct are important elements of good governance and sound business practice. Persistent misconduct and a lack of individual accountability by persons in charge will erode public confidence in our FIs. We expect the boards and senior management of FIs to instil a strong culture of responsibility and ethical conduct."

The consultation lasts until May 25, 2018.

Banking & Finance

Working adults in S'pore have inadequate cover if critical illness strikes: study

DBS accelerates transition to renewable energy, targets 40% energy use from renewables by end-2018

Euro edges off eight-week lows ahead of ECB meeting

Nomura Q4 profit slides 63% as retail investor risk appetite falls

Barclays first-quarter profit surprise marred by US fines

Stormy economic horizon may give ECB reason to pause

Editor's Choice

BT_20180426_VIHANNOVER26_3412946.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore gears up to be Asean gateway for German firms

BT_20180426_LKSBA_3412798.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

PhillipCapital chairman is Businessman of the Year

BP_Changi_260418_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport bets on startups to create game changers

Most Read

1 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
2 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
3 Forensics on Trek 2000 reveal millions in suspected fake sales, roundtripping
4 Razer sharpens e-payment focus with full ownership of MOL Global
5 Stocks to watch: Trek 2000, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, mm2 Asia, ST Engineering
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble hits back at Goldilocks' 'without merit' lawsuits; Elman says Goldilocks doesn't represent shareholders

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGfact_260418_69.jpg
Apr 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 5.9% in March amid strong semiconductor growth

Apr 26, 2018
Real Estate

Industrial prices, rents 'relatively stable' in Q1: JTC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening