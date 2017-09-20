MAS sets up cyber security advisory panel

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has set up a cyber security advisory panel (CSAP) to help ensure that Singapore's financial sector remains dynamic and secure in an increasingly digital world.

The CSAP, which is made up of global cyber security thought leaders, will advise MAS on strategies to enhance the cyber resilience of Singapore's financial sector. It will provide MAS global perspectives on evolving technologies and cyber threats and their implications for financial services, as well as insights on best practices in cyber security strategies.

The members, appointed on a two-year term basis, comprise:

1. Valerie Abend, Managing Director, Financial Services North America Security & Global Cyber Regulatory Lead, Accenture Security

sentifi.com Market voices on:

2. Keith Alexander, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IronNet Cybersecurity Inc.

3. Rohan Amin, Managing Director, Global Chief Information Security Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co

4. Adrian Asher, Group Chief Information Security Officer, London Stock Exchange Group

5. Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer, F-Secure

6. David Koh, Chief Executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

7. Vincent Loy, Partner, Financial Crime & Cyber Leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services Pte Ltd

8. Kevin R. Mandia, Chief Executive Officer & Board Director, FireEye Inc

9. Cheri McGuire, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Standard Chartered Bank

10. Udi Mokady, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, CyberArk

11. Bruce Schneier, Chief Technology Officer, IBM Resilient

The inaugural meeting will be held in October 2017.