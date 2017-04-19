You are here
MAS, UN unit team up for Asean digital finance with a social mission
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sealed a partnership with a United Nations unit to encourage the development of and access to digital financial services in Asean.
The partnership comes under the auspices of the Shaping Inclusive Finance Transformations (
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg