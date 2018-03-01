You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Maybank, CIMB post mixed quarterly results

Maybank, Malaysia's largest bank by assets, records 11% drop in Q4 net profit, while second-largest lender CIMB sees 24% jump in earnings
Thu, Mar 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S largest bank by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), recorded a drop in its quarterly profit and warned of a challenging 2018, while competitor CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's earnings rose.

Maybank recorded an 11 per cent decline in fourth-quarter net profit,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Marshall Islands to issue own sovereign cryptocurrency

Active investment strategies pay off in volatile times

Here's what we learnt from the new Fed chief's first testimony

Swedes now at risk of losing access to cash in parts of country

New independent director for Hong Leong Asia

UOB Kay Hian Q4 net profit jumps 85 per cent

Editor's Choice

BT_20180301_SITE_3330864.jpg
Mar 1, 2018
Transport

Airlines flag cost pressures as Changi Airport unveils new levy, fee hikes to help fund expansion

BP_Venture Corp_010318_10.jpg
Mar 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture Corp's Q4 profit jumps 165% on revenue surge, R&D boost

BT_20180301_NASH_3330471.jpg
Mar 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sea Ltd's group president Nick Nash to leave end 2018

Most Read

1 BCA orders developer to stop work on Kingsford Waterbay
2 Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS
3 Goldilocks calls Noble's profit warning figures 'extremely shocking'
4 Sold in 12 minutes: House where skeletal remains were found sells for $2.23m
5 Singapore Budget 2018: MP calls for employer CPF rate to stay constant with age
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_010318_14.jpg
Mar 1, 2018
Stocks

Active investment strategies pay off in volatile times

Mar 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Innovation, digital economy key areas for Singapore's Asean chairmanship: Hng Kiang

Mar 1, 2018
Government & Economy

3 in 4 SMEs say proposed GST hikes not an issue: DBS poll

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Mar 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Vard, Yangzijiang, Venture Corp, UOB Kay Hian

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening