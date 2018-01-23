You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

MetLife seeking sale of Hong Kong insurance unit: sources

Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 9:55 AM

file6u60ewpjah420j9tlfr.jpg
MetLife is seeking a sale of its Hong Kong insurance unit, joining international rivals including Axa and MassMutual that have pursued divestments in the Chinese territory, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] MetLife is seeking a sale of its Hong Kong insurance unit, joining international rivals including Axa and MassMutual that have pursued divestments in the Chinese territory, people with knowledge of the matter said.

New York-based MetLife is preparing to send out information on the Hong Kong business to prospective buyers in the next couple weeks, according to the people. The sale could raise more than US$600 million, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

MetLife is the latest insurer seeking to cash in on a surge of buyer interest in a coveted Hong Kong insurance licence. Chinese companies have been pursuing acquisitions of life insurers and wealth managers in the city in a string of deals over the past three years, as they seek to cater to demand for investment-type products from mainland customers.

Axa agreed last month to sell its Hong Kong wealth management unit to a local family office, while a group led by tech billionaire Jack Ma's Yunfeng Financial Group said in August it would buy control of Hong Kong-based MassMutual Asia for US$1.7 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A representative for MetLife declined to comment.

MetLife Hong Kong has an embedded value of around US$400 million, according to the people familiar with the matter. The company could fetch a similar valuation multiple to that achieved with previous disposals such as the Axa sale, the people said. MetLife remains committed to its other Asian operations, including those in South Korea and Japan, one person said.

Shares of MetLife have risen 12 per cent in US trading over the past year, giving the company a market value of about US$56.7 billion. The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained 25 per cent over that period.

MetLife has boosted its business from mainland clients and now ranks as Hong Kong's 14th largest insurer by total new business in the first nine months of 2017, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam, up from 17th in the same period a year earlier.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

DBS, CDL make it to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

Malaysia will "never" again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib

South Korea to ban cryptocurrency traders from using anonymous bank accounts

Record number of CEOs in PwC survey optimistic about global economy

Banks need human upgrade to stay competitive: Oliver Wyman poll

Greece gets fresh cash on road to leaving bailout

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
3 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
4 Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
5 Willingness to pay taxes key to dynamic and inclusive economy: MAS chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-041632.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

nz_psb_230118.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Consumer

PSB Academy acquired by UK-listed Intermediate Capital Group

Jan 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AEM, FCOT, MLT, Lum Chang, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Keppel DC Reit, ST Electronics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening