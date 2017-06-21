You are here
Middle East gas producer's bid to void debt baffles analysts
Dana Gas says it does not consider its two Islamic bonds issued four years ago as Syariah compliant
Dubai
A DECISION by a Middle Eastern gas producer to declare its own Syariah-compliant bonds unlawful has baffled investors in the US$2 trillion Islamic finance industry.
Sharjah-based Dana Gas PJSC said that it no longer considered its two Islamic bonds totalling US$700 million
Powered by GET.com
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg