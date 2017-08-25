Mitsui Sumitomo paying US$1.6b for S'pore insurer

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
MITSUI Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) is buying Singapore's largest property and casualty insurance company First Capital Insurance for US$1.6 billion from Fairfax Financial Holdings to further cement its leading position in Asean's non-life insurance market.
MSI will acquire
