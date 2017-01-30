You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Mnuchin's new comments add evidence to attempt at Volcker tweak

In written remarks to lawmakers, he has said that banking units lacking a government backstop should be restricted from making speculative trades
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170130_KVMNUCHIN301THI_2715273.jpg
Mr Mnuchin is on record saying that he has problems with the Volcker rule, and has stated at his confirmation hearing earlier this month that he thought that it should be simpler and that it has gone too far in restricting market liquidity.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

STEVEN Mnuchin made clear that he does not want Wall Street banks getting back into the business of making risky market bets with their own capital, after Senate Democrats pushed him to clarify his responses to questions that they asked during his confirmation process to be

Most Read

1 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
2 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening