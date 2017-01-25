You are here
Morgan Stanley tells ETF issuers to pay up or risk being blocked
It wants to monetise its transaction data which reflects larger bid by Wall Street to bolster brokerage revenue
Boston
MORGAN Stanley has a message for the exchange-traded fund world: Pay up. Or else.
The firm has told some fund issuers to pay a fee or risk having future offerings blocked from its sales network, people familiar with the matter said. The plan, which charges ETF firms for
